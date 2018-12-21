By COLIN FLANDERS

The Five Corners Farmers’ Market is no more.

Market organizers confirmed last week that their volunteer board will dissolve and donate its remaining funds to local charities, marking an official end to a weekly event that’s held a presence in the village for the better half of the last decade.

The news marks a disappointing close to the 2018 season, which organizers hoped would revitalize the market after it took off last year to regroup in light of a leadership void.

But a string of inclement weather, headlined by this summer’s blistering heat wave, found the market struggling to attract the foot traffic needed to bring enough business to the vendors, some of whom spend much of their day prepping and attending the event, according to the market’s manager, Julie Miller-Johnson.

“It’s just too much work for not enough lift to the community to keep it going,” Miller-Johnson said.

When trustee Lori Houghton, who helped kickstart the market and served as its president, shared the news with the village board earlier this month, she focused less on the market’s recent struggles and more on what it achieved during its seven years in operation.

“We did it at a time where we had a lot of empty storefronts and no one was coming downtown and there was a lot of crime, and so it was to revitalize the community as much as it was to offer a farmers’ market,” Houghton said. “We met that goal.”

Residents expressed disappointment last year at news of the market’s 2017 postponement, which organizers hoped would give them a chance to

drum up new leadership for the board of directors after several vacancies went unfilled. New volunteers joined and helped usher in several changes unveiled this past summer, including a new day and location.

But the market’s biggest obstacles remained: More restaurants and other places to spend money in the village center, and a growing availability of local food through CSAs or in grocery stores, presented fierce competition for the three-hour weekly event.

“If we don’t have the people coming because they’re off doing other things – because there’s other places to spend money – it’s really difficult to keep it going,” she said.

“It’s sad,” she added, “but at the same time, I think we can all hold our heads high, and it was a success and we really helped the community.” Miller-Johnson struck a similar tone when reflecting on her run with the market, which she joined in 2016 after attending as a customer in prior years.

“When the market brought people into the downtown corridor, people came, they ate, they visited. We created community,” Miller-Johnson said. “Those are the things that people really loved about the market.”

She saw the job as an opportunity to contribute to her town, especially through the lens of economic development, and said she’s disappointed she couldn’t help it thrive. Miller-Johnson said while she still believes people here want to gather socially, they seem bored with the farmers’ market.

“But I’m not upset at all,” she said. “I feel really confident that my board and the market and my management, we did everything we could to make it success, so there’s no regrets.

“The community is ripe for something new, exciting and vibrant,” she added. “Let’s see what happens.”