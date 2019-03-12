COLCHESTER — An Essex Junction woman has been charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop here at 2:18 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Vermont State Police (VSP), Lilly Pack, 58, was stopped following an “observed motor vehicle violation” on Route 15 near St. Michael’s College.

The trooper who stopped Pack determined she was operating under the influence of drugs, although no information was provided in the statement about what led the officer to that conclusion.

Pack was arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on May 14 to answer the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.