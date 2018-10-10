Essex police and U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive on a warrant from Colorado yesterday evening during a “high-risk” vehicle stop that found authorities brandishing assault rifles near the middle of Five Corners.

Both agencies were looking to arrest Hunter Dwyer, 25, on an active felony warrant for burglary and trespassing stemming from an incident in Greeley, Colo., a news release said.

Marshals contacted EPD after seeing Dwyer inside a vehicle traveling north on Route 2A yesterday afternoon, a news release said. The two agencies stopped the vehicle around 5:15 p.m. and took Dwyer into custody without incident.

Police say they displayed the assault weapons because Dwyer was suspected of having access to firearms.

Dwyer was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility as a fugitive from justice on $25,000 bail. Police also learned he had a 2017 arrest warrant from Orange County, Vt. for a violation of an abuse protection order, and was held on this warrant for $1,000 bail.