The Essex Police Department reported 126 incidents during the week of Oct. 10-16. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 10:
4:26 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Gaines Ct)
6:53 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
7:58 a.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Pearl St)
10:32 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Carmichael St)
1:34 p.m. -- Fraud (Park St)
2:11 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Griffin Ln)
3:00 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Park St)
Tuesday, Oct. 11:
7:30 a.m. -- Alarm (David Dr)
8:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr/Suffolk Ln)
11:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Colonel Page Road)
11:54 a.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
12:31 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St)
1:00 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
7:45 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
8:35 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Baker St)
2:45 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Bixby Hill Road)
3:44 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St)
5:01 p.m. -- Fraud (Upper Main St)
5:22 p.m. -- Restraining Order (Railroad Ave)
6:03 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext/West St)
Thursday, Oct. 13:
3:36 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road)
7:12 a.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
8:53 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Main St)
2:07 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Founders Road)
2:10 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Suffolk Ln/Pinecrest Dr)
2:30 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pearl St)
3:26 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Corporate Dr)
5:00 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
Friday, Oct. 14:
9:06 a.m. -- Burglary (Corporate Dr)
9:48 a.m. -- Test Incident (Maple St)
10:13 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Stearns Ave)
11:59 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Pleasant St)
1:38 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
2:07 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (Lincoln St)
3:00 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
11:10 p.m. -- DUI (Upper Main St)
Saturday, Oct. 15:
3:10 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Bypass)
6:03 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Aspen Dr)
8:56 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lamoille St)
10:30 a.m. -- Public Speaking (Essex Road)
1:37 p.m. -- Traffic stop (I289/Exit 12)
2:55 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
4:03 p.m. -- Weapons Offense (South St)
Sunday, Oct. 16:
12:46 a.m. -- Court Order Violation (Susie Wilson Road)
2:00 a.m. -- DUI (Maple St)
2:34 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext/Pearl St)
10:52 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Old Stage Road)
3:12 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Pioneer St)
4:29 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Old Colchester Road)
5:33 p.m. -- Fire Incident (Susie Wilson Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.