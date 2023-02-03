This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Jan. 23:
12:50 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Junction City)
2:20 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Essex Town)
8:43 a.m. -- Trespassing (Central St)
8:52 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
8:58 a.m. -- False Pretense (Central St)
12:37 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Educational Dr)
5:20 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289 Mm11)
Tuesday, Jan. 24:
10:08 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Greenfield Road)
11:56 a.m. - Property Damage, Non Vandalism (New England Dr)
12:36 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road/Essex Way)
1:08 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
3:44 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Fuller Pl)
5:17 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Bypass/Colchester Road)
5:40 p.m. -- DUI (Susie Wilson Bypass)
Wednesday, Jan. 25:
2:18 a.m. -- Winter Parking (Maple St)
8:11 a.m. -- Accident-LSA (Center Road/Sunset Dr)
12:03 p.m. -- Trespassing (Essex Way)
1:10 p.m. -- Assist-K9 (Day Ln)
4:22 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Essex Way)
5:00 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Dalton Dr)
5:24 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Old Colchester Road/Colchester Road)
8:26 p.m. -- Assault (Carmichael St)
Thursday, Jan. 26:
7:29 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Upper Main St)
9:38 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Sugartree Ln)
12:06 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
2:44 p.m. -- Accident-LSA (Jericho Road/Saxon Hill Road)
7:36 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (River View Dr)
8:41 p.m. -- Unsecure Premise (David Dr)
10:00 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St Ext/Pearl St)
11:16 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Maple St)
Friday, Jan. 27:
7:58 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Parizo Dr)
9:48 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Park St)
9:58 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Silver Bow Terrace)
10:24 a.m. -- Computer Crime (Hiawatha Ave)
2:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
3:09 p.m. -- Assist-Public (I 289)
3:34 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Maple St)
Saturday, Jan. 28:
12:44 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
8:14 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St/West St Ext)
11:53 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Gaines Ct)
1:27 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Frederick Road)
2:06 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Colchester Road/Pinecrest Dr)
2:49 p.m. -- Assist-Public (River Road)
3:59 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
Sunday, Jan. 29:
2:49 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Steeplebush Road/Cardinal Ln)
11:06 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Thompson Dr)
1:03 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
3:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
3:58 p.m. -- Alarm (Prospect St)
5:39 p.m. -- Stalking (Grove St)
7:23 p.m. -- Alarm (Main St)
