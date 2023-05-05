Essex Junction Firefighters Association is holding a raffle for a 2023 off road Land Air vehicle.
Each ticket costs $75 and all proceeds will benefit the association, which is a nonprofit that helps purchase new equipment for the fire department, rather than relying on taxes from residents.
The drawing will be held after 400 tickets are sold in a Facebook Live Event from the Essex Junction Fire Department's facebook page.
Last years raffle helped the nonprofit buy five new electric positive pressure fans at a total cost of over $20,000 according to a Facebook post.
To buy tickets for the raffle click here, for more information about the raffle, including terms and conditions click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.