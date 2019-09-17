We’re bringing fresh thinking to the beverage industry, and we want you to be part of it! At Keurig Dr Pepper, we’re building on our rich heritage to create the beverage company of the future. Join our strong, committed team of 25,000+ employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe who deliver outstanding results every day across marketing, sales, distribution, manufacturing, engineering and research and development.

JOB FAIR September 24, 2019, 1-7pm

Location: 30 Gauthier Drive, Essex, VT

Apply online today and come prepared to interview on the spot with the team!

Visit: careers.keurigdrpepper.com

Machine Operators

The Machine Operator is responsible for monitoring Keurig Dr Pepper’s production processes; including operating manufacturing equipment and maintaining compliance with Keurig Dr Pepper’s high standards for safety and quality. This role will be engaged and understand initiatives to improve safety, quality, delivery, cost and culture.

Material Handlers

As a Material Handler you will execute storage, material handling, replenish and fulfillment functions within the Plant while meeting our World Class Manufacturing and Distribution standards.

• Machine Operator wages range from $17-$19 per hour including shift differential.

• Experienced operators eligible for competitive hourly rate.

• $5,250 education tuition assistance available for employees with 6 month of service that are enrolled in graduate and undergraduate degrees in related fields.

Benefits built for you! Our people are the heart of our business, which is why we offer robust benefits to support your health and wellness as well as your personal and financial well-being. We also provide employee programs designed to enhance your professional growth and development while ensuring you feel valued, inspired and appreciated at work.

