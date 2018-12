The Essex Hornets followed up their season-opening win over Stowe by splitting their two games at the Doc Tulip Classic Tournament at Collins-Perley in St. Albans. EHS was able to topple Spaulding in their first game by a score of 3-10, but in the finals fell to the Canton, N.Y. squad in a shootout after ending regulation time tied at 2-2.

The Hornets will take on CVU to start the new year on Jan. 2.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG.