Wrapping up their 60th anniversary season, the Essex Community Players is performing an open-casting production of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

The show is directed by Nan Murat, a Milton resident who’s overseeing a cast that includes Carly Bennett, Jana Beagley, Adam Cunningham, David Dilego, Richard Littauer, Amy Mills, Charlotte Norris, April Palmer, Lauren Patterson, Andrew Rash and Bryon Schmidt.

Murat said the barebones cast of 11 taking on the 37 characters means “there are no small characters or actors in this play. They are all multi-roled. It’s phenomenal.”

Actors ditch the traditional Shakespearian dress for a “blackbox-style,” Murat added, allowing the show’s designers to let their creativity run wild. And the director said the cast has worked hard to make the show accessible to people who may not typically enjoy Shakespeare.

“I’m one of those that if they don’t know what they’re saying on stage, you’re bored,” Murat said. “My actors know what they’re saying. You’re hearing the story. This is going to be a shakespeare production that they haven’t seen before. we’re using the traditional words with the non traditional setting. It’s fast-paced. It’s exciting.”

The 2 hour 30 minute show runs from May 2 to May 12, with show times available at essexplayers.com/macbeth.