Three Essex Police officers were recognized last week for their role in saving the lives of two people last year.

Officers Ben Chiaravalle, Bryon Wehman and Officer Kris Remillard earned the Life Saving Medal, which is awarded to a person in a public safety agency capacity who performs an act that saves another person’s life under conditions that were not dangerous to the member.

On August 6, 2018, Officer Ben Chiaravalle and Cpl. Ed Piro were dispatched to a residence for the report of a person not breathing. Chiaravalle arrived first and found a 74-year-old woman in distress. When he assessed her and found she most likely was choking, he performed the Heimlich maneuver on the female and dislodged a piece of food. She began breathing again and was then assessed by Essex Rescue. Chiaravalle’s quick response and actions saved the woman’s life.

Two months later, in the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, Ofc. Wehman and Ofc. Remillard responded to a 911 call from a residence for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 32-year-old male being held by a family member. Unable to wake the man or locate a pulse, so they started CPR.

Each officer took turns performing chest compressions for several minutes until Essex Rescue arrived. The medics used an AED to shock the man and establish weak vital signs although he remained unconscious. He was transported to UVM Medical Center and survived the incident.

The three officers were presented the medals during a joint meeting between the selectboard and trustees on May 13.

“On behalf of the selectboard and the trustees and the entire community of Essex, thank you so much for your service and for your life saving acts,” selectboard chairwoman Elaine Haney said.