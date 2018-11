Hornet seniors Tyler Millette (No.3) and team co-captain Keshon Peters (No.58) of Essex have been chosen to take part in next month’s 18th annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game at Castleton University.

Kickoff is slated for at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, and will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time. All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.