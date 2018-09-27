The Hornets are ready to bounce back after being dealt their first two losses of the season this past week. The two goals scored by Hornets Huntyr Poulin and Souma Mitra weren’t quite enough to hold off Burlington on September 18, when the girls suffered a close 3-2 loss. It was also only a single goal that decided their contest on Saturday against Colchester. The Hornets couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped their second game by a score of 1-0. Essex will look to improve its 3-2-1 record with games against CVU and BFA St. Albans next, and they will get a second chance against both the Seahorses and Lakers in early October.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter for CVNG