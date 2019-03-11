WESTFORD — Vermont State Police are searching for the driver of a silver GMC or Chevrolet involved in an accident on Woods Hollow Road just north of the intersection with Old Stage Road on Saturday between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to Vermont State Police, Dustin Lyman, 28, of Fairfax, reported that he was driving on Woods Hollow Road, maneuvering around potholes, when his vehicle was struck from behind. Lyman reported that his vehicle was pushed off of the road and into the driveway of a residence.

The other driver then sped away, according to Lyman.

There was significant damage to the rear bumper, lift gate, tail lights and quarter panel of Lyman’s vehicle, police report.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Kamerling at the Williston VSP barracks at 878-7111.