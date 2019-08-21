Solving the Essex Westford School District’s busing crunch has taken on a certain Rubik’s Cube quality, a pull-a-lever-here, push-a-lever-there mentality in which every decision ripples through the system in unexpected ways.

The challenge for school officials then has become finding the correct sequence. Or short of that, the one that does the most good while complicating the least lives. So where on this spectrum do the newest plans fall?

Probably somewhere in the middle.

“In designing this system, we had to make some sacrifices,” EWSD transportation manager Jamie Smith said during an Aug. 13 informational meeting, where he outlined how the district plans to get kids to school this year.

Smith’s presentation described changes involving every part of the transportation system, from new bus routes and tweaks to walking zones to the introduction of several district-wide bus aides.

The result is a number of unique scenarios too vast to detail in a single news article. But if one needed a takeaway, it was this: The transportation system rolled out on the first day of school represents the best offering given its limited resources, but Smith believes there’s a better system out there.

The only problem: “It requires more drivers and buses,” he said.

Smith fielded a few dozen questions after his presentation, with many parents interested about how the changes will impact their individual situations. For that information, the district’s website – EWSD.org – remains the best option. It includes a new tool allowing parents to type in their address and find their child’s bus route.

But for the sake of this story, let’s focus on the year’s biggest change – the village’s three new bus routes – and trace how the give-and-take required to make this a reality will impact students throughout the system.

First, picture a seesaw. On one end: K-8 village students, who can ride the buses if they live outside of walking zones (a half mile for grades K-5 and a mile for grades 6-8). On the other: town high school students, who no longer have dedicated school buses.

Generally speaking, the three village buses will run on 20-minute loops and transport a dedicated group of kids – K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 – to school.

There’s a few exceptions, starting with the complicated Hiawtha-Summit St. relationship. Because these two elementary schools have no dedicated geographic areas, situations exist where neighbors attend different schools, meaning any given stop in the village could have students who need to get to one of the two.

Not a problem if time wasn’t an issue, but timing is everything in busing, and there’s not enough of it to allow the K-2 bus running through the village’s eastern zone to stop at Summit, cross Pearl Street and drop off at Hiawatha while still maintaining a feasible schedule, Smith said.

So Hiawatha students from the eastern part of town – the area between Lincoln and Maple Streets – will need to get off the bus at Summit Street and board a different bus. The transfer will force one of the other buses to detour from its schedule, a responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the bus serving Fleming students, forcing them to pick up the bus on the earliest loop.

Town high schoolers, meanwhile, have two options in light of no longer having dedicated buses.

If they live within 0.75 miles of the Green Mountain Transit silver loop (the old Essex Center line), they can ride the public bus for free. Otherwise, they will be added to the existing K-8 routes in the town, dropped off at Essex Elementary and transferred onto another bus that will take them to the high school.

This, of course, impacts the town’s existing K-8 routes, with middle schoolers now waiting longer for buses and high schoolers facing a much longer ride than last year.

Village high schoolers, meanwhile, can expect the least amount of change; they still have no school bus service, though the district’s partnership does offer them the opportunity to ride GMT buses to school for free.

Despite the complicated matrix, school officials like Smith are relieved to finally provide some sort of service to the village. And last week’s meeting notably lacked much of the public display of frustration that has lately defined the world of school transportation here.

Still, concerns covering long-standing issues – length of rides, safety of certain stops and impact on traffic – alongside new ones: busing of high schoolers alongside the district’s youngest students and the requirement that some kindergarteners transfer buses, appeared to be enough to persuade some parents to keep their kids off the buses.

“It seems kind of unreasonable for a kindergartener to make a bus transfer,” said parent Amanda Marino, who said she planned to keep driving her child to school because of this. Several other parents after the meeting cited long bus rides and said they too were unsure if they’d send their young children through the school’s transportation system.

Acknowledging the system is far from perfect, Smith said the district had a choice between using its limited resources to put some level of service on the street, or returning yet again with bad news. He said the district knows there will be a “big learning curve” and plans to deploy staff throughout the village schools to work with students and keep the system running smoothly.

As for his expectations for the expanded service, Smith said the town bus routes have historically shown about 40 percent ridership.

“If we got to 30 percent in the village it would be a smashing success,” he said.