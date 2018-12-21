Each year, The Reporter collects letters at the village train hop and sends them along to a friend who lives at 1 North Pole for safe keeping. But first, we make sure to write down every wish for the record. Here’s what Essex kids (and a few adults) are asking for Christmas this year (First names are included for all we could read.)

“I hope you like my cookies and milk. I hope you like my Christmas tree.” – Eva

“Please let me pass my finals for Christmas. I need a good chemistry grade. Merry Christmas! Thank you, Santa.” – Lily

“For Christmas I would like a Patriots jersey of Edelman and a necklace with a cross on it. Also a PlayStation gift card and Luke or Bud bud to move into our basement. I hope your rosy cheeks don’t get any more red because they’re red as a tomato (seriously).” – Brody Coppins

“This year for X-mas I would like … some fuzzy socks, a pet rat that comes with a little rat.” – Lizzie M.

“I am a good boy. Please give me Airstrike the Skylander.” – Titus

“Puppy. And I was nice.” – Scarlett

“I would like a mining Lego set. I love you.” – Michael

“For Christmas we will be at our new house. We moved so we will be in Vermont, in Essex Jct. Can I please have a baby doll, Chromebook, and mog moges? What do you want for a drink? What kinds of cookies do you like? Do Rudolph and the other reindeer like carrots? Do you want fruits or vegetables or cookies? I was good, so were Mom, Dad, Iris and Axel and April. P.S. Thanks.” – Oona

“Please bring Lego Batman, car-Lighting McQueen, book, puppy toy for my puppy. And that’s all the things I want for Christmas.” – Elijah

“I have been good and I’m hoping for good things like world peace and kindness. Wishlist: Robot books, action figure, Mario Kart, remote control motorcycle. Merry Xmas. I hope you enjoy winter, Santa.”

“I want a new Ipad for Christmas, a MacBook Air and a new Ipod.” – Ariana

“I would like L.O.L. Surprise. How many cookies would you like?” – Jazmine

“How are you, Santa? How are your reindeer? Do you like my Christmas tree, yes or no? Can you say, ‘ho ho ho,’ for me? Have a good trip on Christmas Eve.” – Vivienne

“I have been good this year. I like Christmas and your elves. Thank you for giving presents.” – Chelsea

“I really want a bubble toy. And I want a balloon for the cat.”

“I have tried hard to be good this year. For Christmas I want a remote control dinosaur and a Greedy Grandma Game. Merry Christmas. I also want a book on how to golf, a Rubix Cube, I also want you to know had fun seeing you at Ace Hardware.” – Grayden

“I have been good I would like V bucks =) and I would like world peace. For now.” – Christian

“Car. Dimo. Book. Hat. Bug. Elf. Motorcycle.” – Cam

“I want 5 L.O.L. dolls and a bug and 10 stuffed cats. Love, Alivia”

“I want a dog and slime stuff and art aka drawing stuff” – Lily

“Thank you for keeping the magic of Christmas alive. This year, I ask for love and kindness throughout humanity. I’ll do my best to contribute on my end” – Ashley Michelle

“This Christmas I want happiness, peace, joy and love for my daughter and I and our friends and family. I wouldn’t mind my future husband and additional children, too.” – Sara

“I want Call of Duty 4 and the custom scout trooper and a hockey puck and a hockey stick” – Eric

“I love Santa!!!” – Alessandra

“Santa, please hook my grandchildren up with anything they really need in life and keep them safe. Also keep my sons safe. “- Tammy

“I don’t have a lot of thing I want but something I want is a sewing kit” – Annabel

“Minecraft toys” – Memphis

“Hello Kitty” – Lucy

“I have been good this year! You are the best guy ever! (Picture of eye, heart and u). I want for Christmas … poopsie paton slime bag, poopsie paton slime unicorn, lol big surprise, surprise presents! 🙂 Merry Christmas, Santa. Ho ho ho!” – Kiley

“I have been very good this year. I would like a computer, ipod, xbox games and that’s it. Sincerely, Gregory. P.S. I would also like 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 v bucks.” – Gregory

“For Christmas I would like LOL stuff, or an American girl doll. I think I’ve been good this year.” – Kathleen

“I want the second book of Pheobe and her unicorn. But if you can’t give me that I would like a big pink stuffy. By the way, I’ve been really good in school and I have been really nice.” – Kaia

“I am a good boy. Please give me RonBon the skylander. Thanks” – Asa

“I have been very good I’m not very good in school but otherwise I haven’t been hurting Kaia much and I’ve been very good to mom and dad. What I want for Christmas is either a rubix cube, tumble stix or a 2×2 rubix cube” – Elias Moore

“For Christmas I would like a hoverboard for my mom to let me play Fornite more a Josh Gordon jersey a Phillip Dorset Jersey either one would be nice how have you been I hope good I will make the best cookies for you at least I hope and for my mom not to be late every where it is so annoying. Lol” – Luke