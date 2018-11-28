Holiday cheer was in the air last Monday, Nov. 19 at the Essex Adult Day & Memory Care Program. Around 40 program participants enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together and chatted about traditions and family plans. Personal care attendant Kathryn Sheehan, pictured above, was one of many PCAs and licensed nursing assistants who made the day possible – turkey, gravy, pumpkin pie and all. Holidays are a special time at Adult Day. Part of UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, the program is a home away from home for adults and seniors in need of extra assistance or companionship.

Photos by Kaylee Sullivan,UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice