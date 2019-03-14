By ANTHONY LABOR JR.
For the Essex Reporter

BURLINGTON — Wednesday was a familiar sight for Essex hockey fans at Gutterson Fieldhouse for the Division I championship.

The Hornets skated around the rink with the championship trophy in hand with a score of 5-0 up on the scoreboard.

The only difference between this year and last year was the opponent. After topping Spaulding in last year’s final, the top-seeded Hornets picked up where they left off at Gutterson with another 5-0, title-clinching victory, this time at the expense of No. 6 Rice.

“Going back-to-back in the championship and winning them both 5-0 is a great feeling,” said Essex senior Jonah Janaro. “This is a big accomplishment. Growing up, you can’t really ask for much more than this.”

Senior Grady Cram had a hand in all five goals for the Hornets, assisting on the first three goals and scoring the two third-period goals.

It was the most points in a championship game since 1986, when Chuck Wiegand and Craig Dougherty had five points each and Mickey LeBlanc had six in a 10-4 win over North Country, according to Paul Stanfield of the University of Vermont

“You never really think about doing something on such a big stage that hasn’t been done in awhile, but when you hear it, it’s like something you dream of growing up playing hockey,” said Cram.

The Hornets did not allow a goal in three tournament games after Sam Foster made 17 saves for his third straight post-season shutout.

“It’s been a total team effort getting these shutouts throughout the playoffs,” said Foster. “If you look at just today’s game, our penalty kill only let one shot get to me during a five-minute major, so that just shows how much the team in front of me has helped get these three shutouts.”

After the first period, it looked like it might be a tough game, as both teams battled for a scoreless first period with Essex holding an 11-8 shot advantage, with solid chances to score at both ends.

The floodgates opened in the second period, as the Hornets scored three goals to take control.

Janaro (1 goal, 1 assist) got things started for Essex on the power play, as he picked up a loose puck off the glass, skated to the blue line, and fired a wrister that found its way through traffic and inside the post for the 1-0 lead. Cram and Jason Smith picked up assists.

Ian Amaliksen scored later in the second on an almost identical play, and Willem Barwin tipped a shot from Cram just over a minute later to give Essex a 3-0 lead going into the third period.

“Rice came out with great energy and I thought they got us on our heels a little bit, because I don’t think we were expecting their energy and speed,” coach Chris Line said. “In between the first and the second, we just told them to get pucks through traffic at the net and it ended up working out for the first three goals. I think once we saw Jonah put his goal in like that, it was easier for the guys to buy in and just start putting pucks at the net.”

Cram added a pair of goals in the final five minutes of the third to round out the scoring. Tobias Martin and Sam Gibbs picked up assists on Cram’s first goal with Janaro assisting the second.

Essex’s penalty kill was strong. Rice only mustered four shots on net on four power plays, including the 5-minute major early in the third.

“We have really good team speed, especially with our forwards, and we can get on the puck, which makes it difficult for teams to control the puck and it even creates offense for us,” said Line. “Coming into this game, we wanted to be aggressive between the dots and I thought our guys did a great job of that. Especially on their breakout, back-pressuring the puck and not allowing free entry into the zone.”

It was the third title for the Hornets (18-3-2) In the past five years and 16th championship overall.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion,” said Cram. “We are a family and being so successful with a team that is your family like this is extremely satisfying.”

IMG_1616
IMG_1617
IMG_1751
IMG_1763
IMG_1811
IMG_1825
IMG_1865
IMG_1886
IMG_1920
IMG_1935
IMG_1947
IMG_1895
IMG_1896
IMG_1899
IMG_1900
IMG_1902
IMG_1904
IMG_1905
IMG_1913
IMG_1914
IMG_1918
IMG_1922
IMG_1925
IMG_1927
IMG_1934
IMG_1939
IMG_1941
IMG_1944
IMG_1948
IMG_1949
IMG_1951
IMG_1953
IMG_1958
IMG_1961
IMG_1965
IMG_1973
IMG_1976
IMG_1978
IMG_1980
IMG_1984
IMG_1987
IMG_1988
IMG_1991
IMG_1992
IMG_1993
IMG_1998
IMG_2001
IMG_2011
IMG_2013
IMG_2016
IMG_2017
IMG_2019
IMG_2022
IMG_2023
IMG_2024
IMG_2027
IMG_2029
IMG_2030
IMG_2035
IMG_2038
IMG_2041
IMG_2044
IMG_2060
IMG_2062
IMG_2068
IMG_2069
IMG_2072
IMG_2074
IMG_2077
IMG_2080
IMG_2081
IMG_2082
IMG_2085
IMG_2086
IMG_2089
IMG_2091
IMG_2093
IMG_2100
IMG_2102
IMG_2107
IMG_2109
IMG_2111
IMG_2115
IMG_2116
IMG_2119
IMG_2122
IMG_2128
IMG_2132
IMG_2133
IMG_2134
IMG_2136
IMG_2137
IMG_2139
IMG_2144
IMG_2154
IMG_2156
IMG_2158
IMG_2166
IMG_2168
IMG_2170
IMG_2172
IMG_2174
IMG_2176
IMG_2177
IMG_2183
IMG_2184
IMG_2186
IMG_2187
IMG_2191
IMG_2192
IMG_2197
IMG_2206
IMG_2209
IMG_2210
IMG_2212
IMG_2213
IMG_2217
IMG_2230
IMG_1897
IMG_1932
IMG_1970
IMG_2018
IMG_2020
IMG_2032
IMG_2135
IMG_2151
IMG_2171
IMG_2190
IMG_2200
IMG_2211