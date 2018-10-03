Nearly 20 Chittenden County first responders met last week in Milton as part of Gov. Phil Scott’s “Capitol for a Day” tour.

Facilitated by public safety commissioner Thomas Anderson, the discussion covered everything from hurricane relief in North Carolina to the ongoing effort to regionalize dispatch services in the county.

“You get sort of in this bubble in Montpelier, so the idea was to get the cabinet out to the counties,” Anderson said. The Scott administration had already visited Rutland, Caledonia, Windsor, Franklin, Bennington and Addison prior to last Thursday’s Chittenden County venture.

The day’s tour included stops ranging from the Essex wastewater plant to a Shelburne farm, but Milton proved an appropriate backdrop for the public safety discussion, particularly since Vermont Task Force One and other emergency operations now have a home base for their equipment in the warehouse behind SNAP Fitness on Route 7.

Task Force One, an urban search and rescue team, had just returned from Hurricane Florence’s “ground zero” a week prior, team coordinator Mike Cannon told the group.

Cannon, the leader of Colchester Technical Rescue, said 17 first responders deployed to Bladen County, and according to federal officers collecting data there, VT TF-1 had saved the most lives across North Carolina.

“[It was] pretty humbling,” Cannon said. “We didn’t realize it. We were pretty much cut off from all media.”

The area was under a mandatory evacuation order, but Cannon said many poor and elderly people couldn’t leave their homes. The team lived in “primitive” conditions, Cannon said, without basic hygiene for four to five days at one point, and the trip was emotionally draining at times. He told a story about a pregnant woman and her husband and child who were swept off the highway and had to cling to a tree for three hours until a crew could safely extricate them.

“I know if you flip a boat on the Lamoille River where the boat’s going to end up,” Cannon said. “But on the Black River at 4:30 in the morning, I don’t know what it’s flowing to. Safety wise, it was a tough decision to make to not get those people.”

Twenty people volunteered for the trip, but only 17 were qualified, Cannon said, touching off a discussion on how, or if, smaller agencies can help with these efforts. Interim South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis said other departments have trained staff, but lending four people like Burlington Fire did would put his agency in a hard spot. He said state funding for this specialized training would help.

Vermont Emergency Management director Erica Bornemann agreed these missions are valuable because Vermont doesn’t have many major flooding events.

Other officials present discussed other, perhaps more accessible, training opportunities for their members. Vermont Division of Fire Safety director Mike Desrochers suggested agencies take advantage of a free hazardous materials training.

Burlington Police Sgt. Wade Labrecque touted his agency’s recent active shooter training at Burlington International Airport, which included emergency medical services. He suggested the state allocate funds to smaller communities to make these trainings routine and offered his help to get them going.

“It’s not a question of if there’s ever going to be an active shooter type situation here in Vermont – it’s just when it’s going to happen and where it’s going to happen,” he said.

Bornemann said emergency responders on other Capitol for a Day events echoed Labrecque’s ideas. Anderson said his department will bolster this training for police, fire and rescue by reallocating $1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Anderson said the state should also consider whether the basic training requirements for fire and rescue are too high. Volunteer recruitment remains a struggle statewide, and he posited this could be due to less “civic-mindedness” or simply Vermont’s aging and shrinking population.

“This demographic [issue] is affecting everything in the state from the workforce to our tax base to people that have the time and can volunteer to do the types of things we need volunteers to do,” he said. “The volunteers … [are] really the backbone of a lot of the first responders that are here in the state.”

Anderson suggested trainings should be streamlined to “make it a little easier for volunteers to volunteer.” Indeed, Milton has relied on volunteer fire and rescue crews for decades and is now considering whether it needs to hire full-time rescue crewmembers to fill shifts.

Colchester Rescue Chief Scott Crady said the Capitol for a Day event was helpful if only to hear that other chiefs share his concerns. A retired Burlington firefighter, Crady echoed the importance of cross-training all first responders and getting everyone in one room to talk about how to achieve that.

His biggest takeaway was about money: There’s never enough to go around, he said.

“That’s what it all boils down to,” Crady said. “If everybody had the budget, we’d be doing a lot more.”