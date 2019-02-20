By COURTNEY LAMDIN

A convicted sex offender pleaded not guilty to two additional counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child who is related to his prior victim, court records show.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations arrested 61-year-old Daniel J. Beaudoin of Essex Jct. last summer after learning he’d engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a child who was only 8 or 9 years old at the time, an affidavit from Detective Cpl. Rene Young says.

The incidents occurred in 2014, the same year Beaudoin was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with this latest victim’s then-14-year-old sibling. This victim had denied being abused by Beaudoin during that first investigation and only just disclosed the abuse to their parents, four years later, the affidavit says.

Beaudoin is currently on probation after being convicted in 2015 on three of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The affidavit says Beaudoin is listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry, but he’s not found on the online version because statute doesn’t require that crime to be electronically posted, according to deputy state’s attorney Dana DiSano.

The victim told police Beaudoin had exposed himself and inappropriately touched them on two occasions, once at his former Winooski apartment and once at his other residence in Essex, court documents say.

The victim provided detailed descriptions of the apartment, which Beaudoin later confirmed when confronted by police. The incident was markedly similar to Beaudoin’s prior abuse: His first victim reported he frequently exposed himself to children, the Milton Independent reported then.

Police interviewed Beaudoin at his River Rd. apartment on Aug. 10, 2018. He told police he’d completed three years of sex offender therapy that gave him “tools to deal with anything questionable that should come his way,” the affidavit says.

Beaudoin at first denied spending time with the victim and said he didn’t recall the incidents the victim described.

“Beaudoin acknowledged that he was ‘very sick’ during this time and ‘in a bad place,’ so he was acting out of his character,” Young’s affidavit says. He later admitted he would never think the victim would lie about what they told police, calling the child “pure and innocent.”

Beaudoin pleaded not guilty to the felonies on Aug. 13, 2018 and was released on conditions to avoid contact with the victims’ family and to not have contact with children under 18 without a probation officer’s approval, court documents show.

At a January status conference, the parties indicated they’d reached a resolution. Beaudoin is due back in court March 8.