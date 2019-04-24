To celebrate Earth Day, the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee will hold its fourth annual Spring Clean-Up Day at Indian Brook Park this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers who attend the event will continue efforts to eradicate invasive species, such as buckthorn, and remove winter debris from along the trails. Participants are asked to wear insect repellant, work gloves, and sturdy shoes and bring pruning tools, shovels, and/or loppers. There will be refreshments and informational handouts.

Invasive plants crowd out native plants that provide habitat and food sources for native wildlife and trails need to be cleared for spring hikers. This event has been important for helping to maintain the health of the park and it is a wonderful way for whole families, scouting groups, and individuals to learn about invasive plant species that may be encroaching on their own yards and to spend some fun time outdoors.

For more information on the Spring Clean-Up Day, contact Darren Schibler, Town Planner, at 802-878-1343 or dschibler@essex.org.

For more information on the Conservation and Trails Committee and what it does, please attend one of the meetings held on the second Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 81 Main St. The meetings are always open to the public and we welcome your ideas and thoughts on conservation issues important to you.