The Essex Community Justice Center (CJC) was forced to cut wages and hours for some staff earlier this year, due to a lack of funding. Despite servicing the neighboring towns of Colchester and Milton, only Colchester voted to provide additional funding.

The CJC is an alternative to the criminal justice system. Those referred to the CJC by either the state’s attorney or the police must accept responsibility for their actions and make amends to those harmed to the satisfaction of a volunteer board. The boards have the ability to require those coming before them to take actions such as searching for a job, getting a GED or attending school.

The center also provides conflict resolution services, which are often the result of police referrals.

The center serves Essex, Colchester, Milton, Jericho, Underhill, and Westford, but is located in Essex Junction. The CJC had asked both Milton and Colchester for $16,200 to help cover expenses in fiscal year 2019, but Milton declined to include the center in its yearly budget. The Colchester selectboard voted to provide $13,300 at its June 25 meeting.

“We essentially acknowledge that crime affects relationships,” says director Jill Evans, who has been with the CJC for about three years. “It deals with crime, prison re-entry (circles of support and accountability), and community dialogue/engagement around issues of public safety.”

In Essex last year, completion rate of CJC panels was at 92 percent, an increase of twelve points from the previous year. Panels are entirely staffed by volunteers. Last year, Essex community members provided 425 hours of service as volunteers on panels. This provides relief to local police departments as well as alleviates legal costs that would accrue in a more traditional justice route.

The CJC has been funded since 2003 through a grant from the Vt. Department of Corrections that provides $214,000 per year.

But that grant doesn’t cover increases in wages or benefit costs for the center’s small staff. This forced the CJC to cut staff hours and hourly rates earlier this year.

“That was when we went to Colchester and Milton and said, ‘we’re going to have to keep cutting our staff if we don’t get funding from other sources,’” says Evans.

Essex serves as the center’s fiscal agent, providing $6,000 in in-kind services, and pays its rent of $16,200 annually. Milton and Colchester were asked to match the amount Essex contributes for rent.

According to Karen Dolan, Colchester and Milton Restorative Justice Panel Coordinator, the number of Colchester and Milton referrals and successful completions are on the rise. Since 2015, referrals have increased from five to 14 per quarter, with 43 total cases in Colchester referred in the last fiscal year.

Referrals have increased, from both the police departments and the state attorney’s office.

On top of the current funding needs, Evans sees a need in the community for more services. “We have an interest in moving into the realm of parallel justice, which would be serving people who’ve been impacted by crime, whether or not the person who committed the crime is even apprehended,” she says. Similar programs exist already at the Burlington and South Burlington CJC’s.

“Basically, from the moment an incident happens, we would be available as a resource for people who’ve just had their home burglarized or their property damaged or whatever the case,” says Evans. “We don’t even want to survive at the level we’re at, we want to grow. We feel like there’s value in expanding our services so partnering with municipalities is important.”

While the current grant requires the center to provide service to both Colchester and Milton, there is a possibility that Milton could lose services in fiscal year 2021. Not only would that affect residents, who don’t have a similar restorative justice program in Milton that they could turn to, but this could also negatively impact CJC staffers and the Milton Police Department.

Dolan worries that finger-pointing between towns will force the center to keep making cuts, hurting residents, staff, and police.

“In terms of sustainability, especially in Chittenden County where we are providing so much direct service to law enforcement and the community itself,” says Dolan. “I think municipalities need to look at stepping in and stepping up.”

The center itself is a cost-effective alternative to the traditional justice system route, saving time and money for local police, courts, state’s attorneys, and public defenders. In the neighbor dispute, the CJC was able to keep law enforcement out of multiple calls and animal control out of the process and focused on other issues.

“It’s a broader conversation that’s happening at the town level about shared resources,” says Evans. “The Community Justice Center happens to be at the center of the conversation that sparked that interest.”