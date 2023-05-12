City Celebration

City of Essex Junction residents gather at the center of Five Corners July 1.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction currently has 12 openings on boards, commissions and committees. Each position receives a $50 per meeting stipend to provide financial assistance for the participation.

These positions are an opportunity for community members to become more involved with their local government. All applicants must be residents of Essex Junction.

“Becoming a committee member is a great way to positively impact the community and gain valuable experience in leadership and public service,” a press release from the City states.

Those who fill these roles are responsible for attending regular meetings and working collaboratively with others to create recommendations to address community issues.

A full list of open committee positions includes:

Committee

Openings

Term Length

Bike/Walk Advisory Committee23 Years
Capital Review Committee13 Years
Development Review Board13 Years
Housing Commission23 Years
Planning Commission23 Years
Police Community Advisory Board (PCAB)32-3 Years
Tree Advisory Committee23 Years

Click here to apply.

In the form applicants should state their educational and experiential background, why they are interested in joining the committee and what they hope to accomplish during their term.

For more information click here or contact Ashley Snellenberger, Communications and Strategic Initiatives Director, at asnellenberger@essexjunction.org.

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. Reach her at (802)-448-0253

