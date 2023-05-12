ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction currently has 12 openings on boards, commissions and committees. Each position receives a $50 per meeting stipend to provide financial assistance for the participation.
These positions are an opportunity for community members to become more involved with their local government. All applicants must be residents of Essex Junction.
“Becoming a committee member is a great way to positively impact the community and gain valuable experience in leadership and public service,” a press release from the City states.
Those who fill these roles are responsible for attending regular meetings and working collaboratively with others to create recommendations to address community issues.
A full list of open committee positions includes:
Committee
Openings
Term Length
|Bike/Walk Advisory Committee
|2
|3 Years
|Capital Review Committee
|1
|3 Years
|Development Review Board
|1
|3 Years
|Housing Commission
|2
|3 Years
|Planning Commission
|2
|3 Years
|Police Community Advisory Board (PCAB)
|3
|2-3 Years
|Tree Advisory Committee
|2
|3 Years
In the form applicants should state their educational and experiential background, why they are interested in joining the committee and what they hope to accomplish during their term.
For more information click here or contact Ashley Snellenberger, Communications and Strategic Initiatives Director, at asnellenberger@essexjunction.org.
