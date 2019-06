Boys 4×100 relay breaks state record

Jackson Baker, Jamaal Hankey, James Boldosser and Ryan Guerino erased a 17-year-old state record while winning the 4x400-meter relay in the May 25 Essex Invitational. The group’s 43.12-second time eclipsed the previous Vermont best, a 43.28 set by Rutland H.S. in 2002. The Hornets also set an Essex Invitational meet record, with Wyatt Lamell joining Boldosser, Hankey, and Guerino (courtesy photo)