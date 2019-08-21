ALBURGH — Vermont State Police divers have recovered the body of an Essex fisherman who was reported missing Tuesday between North Hero and Alburgh on Lake Champlain.

Michael Datillio, 68, was located about 40 yards from shore in 14 feet of water at around 8 p.m.

Datillio’s body was taken to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for a determination of cause of death, but police report the death is not considered suspicious.

State police received a report at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, that Datillio’s aluminum fishing boat was found near the railroad trestle connecting North Hero and Alburgh, with the man’s belongings on board but no sign of him.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team and members of Field Force set up a staging area for the search on Pelots Point near the North Hero Marina. Other agencies involved in the search effort include the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the U.S. Coast Guard; a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Alburgh, Grand Isle and North Hero fire departments; and the Clinton County, New York, Sheriff’s Department.