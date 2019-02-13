The selectboard and trustees hope they can finish a proposal to change their governance structures in time for the 2020 presidential election, viewing it as their best chance to get the most public input.

“This is such an important decision, we want as many people to actually go to the polls to weigh in,” chairman Max Levy said at the Feb. 6 joint meeting.

Indeed, history shows voter turnout in recent presidential elections far exceeds that of other votes. For example, just under 70 percent of eligible Essex voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election compared to about 12 percent last Town Meeting Day.

Still, worried the target may leave some residents feeling like the boards rushed the process, officials last week stressed 2020 is a goal, not a deadline.

“It’s entirely possible that we try really, really hard, but like the little engine that could, we just don’t make it there, so we’ve got to put it off another year,” said village president George Tyler.

Noting the tremendous workload, selectwoman and trustee Elaine Haney (formerly Sopchak) agreed, saying she doesn’t want to see the process falter because the boards don’t have enough time.

“It would be upsetting and a waste of everyone’s time and money if we continue on this path and then at the last minute there are political problems meeting the deadline,” she said.

Beyond choosing the 2020 goal, last week’s meeting contributed little toward the work that lies ahead. Officials are still waiting on their governance subcommittee, comprised of two members of each board, to detail the options at their disposal; the group shared a draft last fall but asked for more time to produce the final document. Now, it plans to share the final report at a joint meeting in April. And the boards have yet to dig in on issues like tax equity and representation that many believe have stalled prior merger efforts.

All this needs to be finished by August 2020 so the question is available for early voting ballots.

But before any of that, officials must determine who will do that work: the subcommittee or the full board membership.

Selectman Andy Watts prefers the latter option. He’s repeatedly argued against keeping the subcommittee beyond its initial charge. Noting the delays, he called the group’s process “disappointing” and said he’d prefer the two boards handle it from here.

But other officials are skeptical that the two boards could tackle it all in addition to the other business now addressed during their joint meetings.

“When you have a complex issue like this … It’s the whole reason you have committees,” Tyler said.

They agreed to decide the subcommittee’s fate in April, at which time it will present a tentative timeline for the remaining work.

Governance discussions continue to progress under the subtext of a potential merger after officials publicly stated last year that their goal for the town and village is a single municipality. Last week’s meeting was no different, but officials remain careful not to suggest it’s the only option, lest it appear their decision is a forgone conclusion – a lesson drawn from past failures at the polls, including the 2016 attempt to create a recreation district.

That’s why Selectwoman Irene Wrenner suggested the boards think about an approach in line with consolidation efforts over the last few years, in which the town and village have made incremental steps toward shared services, securing residents’ buy-in along the way.

“I wouldn’t want to just eat the elephant all at once just because 2020 is looming large,” she said. “I want to do what we’re confident people are happy with and understand.” She suggested

officials consider codifying what’s already been done and then tackle more down the road.

Agreeing they shouldn’t box themselves in, Tyler felt the wording of their motion last week – authorizing the boards to collaborate on a “governance change proposal” – gives them some wiggle room.

“It’s adequately vague,” he said.

This story was corrected to show the next joint meeting is in April, not March, at which time the subcommittee will present its report and a timeline for the remaining work.