The senior captain’s consistent first touch on the ball helped Essex establish the most intimidating offense in Vermont girls volleyball this fall, working with junior setter Amelia Duffy to set up the Hornets’ deep lineup of attackers at the net. Along with fellow captains Elizabeth Goodrich and Madeline Folsom, Bessette led Essex to a perfect, 17-0 season that included just two sets lost — to Mid-Vermont Christian Sept. 13 and Champlain Valley on Oct. 11. The Hornets ran off seven straight shutouts in between those two 3-1 road losses, and finished off their second championship in three seasons with a 3-0 win over CVU on Nov. 3 at St. Michael’s College.