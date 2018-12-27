Forcier stopped all 32 shots she saw in two games, helping Essex earn its first Chrsti Corrigan Comet Blitz title since 2012. The sophomore goalie opened the season Dec. 14 with 18 saves, 15 of which came in the first two periods, against Massena, N.Y. Back at the Collins-Perley Sports Center in St. Albans the next morning, Forcier handled all 14 shots from Hingham, Mass., in a 2-0 victory. The Hornets, whose defensive effort against Hingham included a one-shot second period. The defense racked up a third consecutive shutout to start the season when it dropped defending D-II champion Stowe, 3-0.