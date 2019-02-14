Not all wins are created equal, and on Feb. 4 Essex won the one it most wanted thanks in large part to Foster’s superb effort in net. The senior made 28 saves as Essex beat BFA-St. Albans 2-1 in a Monday night makeup game, the Hornets’ first win over the Bobwhites since 2016. Coming off an upset loss to Stowe, Essex capitalized on an early string of BFA penalties and goals by Sam Gibbs and Charles Wiegand for a 2-0 lead. The deficit only spurred the Bobwhites on to perhaps their best offensive period of the season in the final 15 minutes, pulling within one with 5 minutes left in the second period. But Foster made all 10 saves needed, including a trio of stops on shots from the edge of the crease, and Essex won despite being outshot 29-26.