Taking the field after heavily favored Hartford had taken a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter, Bowen helped lead Essex a big Division I upsets on the final weekend of the regular season with three touchdown passes in just over a half of action. At 1-6, the Hornets were one of just three teams already eliminated from the playoff field and had not won since Sept. 14. But Bowen hit Luke Meunier for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:01 left in the half to start the comeback and connected with Chris Davis for another score. Hartford still led late in the game, but Bowen hit Chris Labonte for an 11-yard TD and the win, with just 35 seconds remaining, then Thomas Hoffman’s interception in the end zone brought Hurricanes’ 3-game win streak to an end, 21-17.