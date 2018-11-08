Fronting Essex’s high-powered attack, Guerino led the third-seed Hornets to playoff victories over Rice (6-0 Oct. 23) and BFA-St. Albans (4-1 Oct. 26) to reach the Division I semifinals for the third time in five seasons. Avenging their first regular-season loss, the Hornets dominated Rice in their playdown matchup and got a hat trick from Guerino to lead the way. Three days later in a quarterfinal against the Bobwhites, Guerino scored twice for the Hornets — off Spencer Towle’s second assist for an early 2-0 lead and later in the half unassisted — and set up the final EHS goal when he was fouled by the BFA goalie to earn a penalty kick.