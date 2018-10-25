Fitzgerald’s restart goal provided the only scoring with seconds left in the first half of a badly needed win to close the regular season, a 1-0 Hornet victory Oct. 19 over South Burlington to clinch a home first-round playoff game and move into seventh place in the Division I standings. Fitzgerald connected just seven seconds before halftime, scoring on a long free kick. Yasmine Nsame backed the defense with 10 saves for the team’s sixth shutout. The victory assured Essex of the seventh seed, avoiding a second-round matchup with unbeaten defending champion CVU. Instead, a first-round win would send the Hornets to Jericho for a rematch with Mt. Mansfield, which edged Essex 2-1 on Oct. 16.