The central midfielder and senior captain scored a goal in back-to-back shutout victories, 4-0 over Burr & Burton on September 25 and 1-0 over BFA-St. Albans on September 28, both at home. Spencer Towle, Ryan Guerino and Nolan Davis scored a goal each along with Osiecki’s tally against the Bulldogs, and Osiecki netted the only score in the victory over the Bobwhites three days later. Essex improved to 5-0-3. Osiecki and the Hornet defense allowed just four shots on goal in each contest.