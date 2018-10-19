Alden has teamed up with junior Henry Farrington to give the Hornets the top 1-2 punch in Vermont boys cross country this fall, notching top-10 finishes in huge, regionally competitive fields to help Essex win the Woods Trail Invitational at Thetford on Oct. 6 and finish second in the Burns Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 in Saratoga, N.Y. Behind Farrington’s second at Thetford and third in New York, Alden has stepped up to make Essex a favorite for the D-I state title Oct. 27. The senior dropped 16 seconds from his 2017 Woods Trail time, moving up six spots in the standings to place sixth as Essex left runner-up U-32 far behind in the team scoring, 55-99. On the fast, 3-mile Saratoga course, Alden whacked 23 seconds off his 2017 time on the fast course, and climbed from 17th to 8th as Essex placed second to host Burns Hills.