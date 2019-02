Two more assists in a season full of them provided the 99th and 100th points of Miller-Johnson’s high school hockey career. The senior captain hit the milestone in a Jan. 26 victory at Rutland, reaching 60 assists to go with 40 goals. For the season, Miller-Johnson leads Essex in assists, total points (22), and Plus/Minus (+32), while logging significant time on the Hornet power-play and penalty-kill units.