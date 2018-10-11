The senior co-captain was named to the 2018 New England Region Volleyball Association High Performance Team that will compete in a national championship tournament in Oklahoma City, and is wrapping up a career that includes helping Essex quickly become one of the powers in Vermont volleyball as the sport grew into varsity status. Duffy not only becomes Essex’s first New England selection, he does so at the premium position of setter. In that role of creating highlight shots and winning kills for others, coach Albert Gonzales says, “Michael has been an integral part in the development of my younger players, raising the bar of high school volleyball in Vermont.”