The senior captain (with Elizabeth Goodrich and Valerie Bessette) has racked up a team-high 28 kills at the net and 24 aces from the service line, along with 16 blocks — second-best for 8-0 Essex. “Maddie is a team captain and a strong leader on and off the court,” coach Jen Liguori says. “She is the first to volunteer for team duties and fundraising events. On the court Maddie is very positive and keeps the energy up. She is supportive and encouraging when teammates make mistakes.” Through the end of September, Essex had lost just one set all season and was riding a streak of six straight 3-0 shutouts.