On one of the toughest cross country courses in the nation, made more challenging by steady, wet snowfall and a chilly 35-degree temperature at the start, Martell ran probably the best race of her career to take fourth place in Division I on Oct. 28 at Thetford Academy, earning a second straight trip to the New England Championships. Finishing in 20 minutes, 26 seconds, Martell overcame the conditions to knock 27 seconds off her 2017 time in the state meet. Her only faster career times came on flat, fast tracks in Saratoga, N.Y., Missisquoi, and Manchester, N.H. Even when not blanketed in snow/rain/and sleet, there is nothing flat nor fast about the Woods Trail Course.