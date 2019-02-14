The Essex girls head into the Feb. 16 state championships with six top-3 seeds and Martell owns two of them, including the team’s lone No. 1 ranking. Undefeated in seven Vermont races, the defending 600-meter state champion’s only loss in eight races was a third place at the Dartmouth Relays in that event — while running her career-best time (1:40.06). She won her three 300s at UVM, including a personal-best 44.15 seconds Dec. 22. In the 600, the defending state champion was 4-for-4 winning UVM races.