Rose’s energetic all-around play helped Essex shrug off an early deficit to CVU in the state championships Nov. 3 at St. Michael’s College, where the Hornets won their second title in the sport’s three years as a varsity activity. The junior contributed to a dominant Essex performance at the net that forced the Redhawks into numerous errors throughout the 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 victory, along with strong serving and back-court defensive play. In helping Essex notch a perfect, 17-0 record, Rose accumulated 63 service aces, 56 kills, and 53 defensive digs.