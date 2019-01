The defending indoor high jump state champion picked up her second straight regular-season win Jan. 5, the only competitor among more than 20 to clear 5 feet. Neddo also came within 3 inches of her best indoor long jump to take second. Winner of the 2018 indoor title Feb. 10 with a career-best 5-foot-2, Neddo will try to repeat in this year’s D-I finals Feb. 16 at the University of Vermont.