Less than 24 hours after losing for the first time this winter, the Hornets evened things up in their rematch with Potsdam, N.Y., taking a 6-1 victory behind Cram’s hat trick. After a 4-1-0 start to the season, Potsdam handed Essex its first defeat in an overtime battle Jan. 11, winning 5-4. Cram, a senior captain, led Essex in the Saturday contest with three goals and a pair of assists. He was one of four goal-scorers Friday night and finished the weekend trip with a team-high four goals. Charles Weigand picked up three goals and an assist in the two games, and Jonah Janaro scored twice with three assists.