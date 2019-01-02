Wiggett’s 2 points helped the Hornets knock off tournament host and New Hampshire power Lebanon, and in the title game against BFA-St. Albans her first-period goal was the first strike in the annual battle between girls hockey powers. Wiggett’s unassisted goal at 6:25 put Essex up in the Dec. 29 rematch of last year’s Division I championship (a 2-0 BFA win), before the Comets tied it late in the second and scored the winner with 6:13 left for their second straight Hanover crown. On Dec. 28 against the hosts — who have won 9 of 11 New Hampshire titles — Wiggett scored one goal and set up another in Essex’s 4-1 win.