Coming off a strong sophomore season that included the Hornets’ only top-20 finishes in the two individual races a year ago, Martell led a field of 72 racers from 8 Division I programs across the state to win a Dec. 27 freestyle race at Sleepy Hollow Ski and Bike Center in Huntington. Martell finished in 13 minutes, 3 seconds, beating BFA-St. Albans’ Brook Hodgeman by 28 seconds. In the 2018 state meet, Martell was 6th in classic, 8th in freestyle, and led off both Hornet relay teams.