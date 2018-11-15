Rising to the occasion at the Vermont Cross Country Championships, Stewart ran perhaps the best race of his career for a top-10 finish to help Essex run to its first state championship since 2008. With snow adding a degree of difficulty to the challenging Woods Trail Course at Thetford Academy, Stewart matched his best team finish as he came across fourth for the Hornets, who beat Burlington 27-65 for the Division I title. In five regular-season races, Stewart was the sixth Hornet four times and fifth once. But in the district meet on the fast Missisquoi Valley track he moved up to fourth to help Essex easily take first place, then matched that when he was fourth for EHS at Thetford in the state meet. His 17:27.6 time was a 35-second improvement from the Woods Trail Run three weeks earlier on the same course, and a massive 1:22 pickup from his 2017 states time in better conditions, when he was 45th overall. The 82 seconds moved Stewart up to eighth overall, a 37-point boost to help Essex beat Burlington by 38.