The captain and defending state champion helped lead the Hornets to first place in the Nashua South Hall of Fame Tournament in New Hampshire Jan. 12. Stewart, defending state champion at 106 lbs., took top honors in his class at Nashua for the second straight time, winning at 113 with a 4-0 record. Three of Stewart’s wins were by pin and the other by major decision as he improved to 26-4 on the season. Junior captain James Danis, also a defending Vermont champ, joined Stewart with a 182-lb. win in Nashua. Stewart was one of 12 statewide recipients of the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association Scholar/Athlete Award.