In a game Essex had to win for any hope at moving into the Division I top four, Lubas’ golden goal made the Hornets’ fifth shutout of the season pay off in a 1-0 overtime victory at Burlington H.S. on Oct. 10. The OT win pulled Essex closer to the No. 4 Seahorses and No. 5 South Burlington going into the final week of the regular season. Gabrielle Knight earned the assist on Lubas’ winning goal, with 2 minutes left in the first of two 10-minute overtimes. Yasmine Nsame made nine saves for the shutout, Essex’s third clean-sheet win in four matches.