The Hornets couldn’t hand Champlain Valley or Burlington a first loss of the season, but in a string of three straight double-overtime ties against top Metro Division rivals Essex’s defense continued to dominate around center back Lyon. The senior captain has led a defensive effort that allowed a total of 11 shots by CVU (3-0-2) and BHS (4-0-1), with fellow senior captain Peter Osiecki also making attacker’s lives difficult in central midfield. CVU put just three shots on net in 200 minutes in Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 0-0 ties; Burlington managed five shots in a 1-1 tie Sept. 17. Essex (3-0-3) has allowed only one goal in each of its 4 non-CVU matches.