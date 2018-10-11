Robbins sparked a second straight win with a goal to break a scoreless tie with 12 minutes left in a 2-0 victory at St. Johnsbury on October 2, a tally followed a minute later by Gabrielle Knight’s insurance goal. Robbins was instrumental in the Hornets’ earning back-to-back wins to snap a three-game losing streak, netting the first of her two goals September 29 just three minutes into Essex’s 5-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The wins have the Hornets (5-3-1) in position for their first home playoff game since 2015 and their best seed since a No. 3 slot in 2014.