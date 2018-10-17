Three area food joints battled for a top spot in the first-ever Battle of the BBQ last Saturday at Maple Street Park.

Hosted by Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks, the two-hour event attracted three BBQers: Porkys Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse, Burke’s BBQ and Mark BBQ.

Attendees voted on their favorites and selected Mark BBQ, which opened its new restaurant just an hour after the event ended, in a landslide. With the win comes a years’s worth of bragging rights and the choice of next year’s trophy design.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter for The Essex Reporter