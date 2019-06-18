The ADL Boys Track team defeated 22 other Vermont middle school teams at the University of Vermont Middle School Championship held under sunny skies at the UVM track complex on May 31, a year after placing second at the annual state meet. Coaches Emily Danis, Martin Hughes and head coach Peter Gustafson said they were thrilled to see the Essex Junction Boys take home the medals. “It was a tremendous team effort and our overall depth in every event surely helped us to win the title this year,” Gustafson said in an email (Courtesy photo).